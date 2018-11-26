Kings' Ben McLemore: Returns to action
McLemore (personal) logged five minutes and recorded an assist in Sunday's game against Utah.
McLemore hadn't taken the floor since Nov. 1 against Atlanta due to a personal issue, but he appeared in his sixth game of the season near the end of the fourth quarter in garbage time Sunday. He doesn't appear to be in the rotation currently and is unlikely to see much action in the foreseeable future.
