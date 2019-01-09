Kings' Ben McLemore: Scores 20 points in 18 minutes
McLemore exploded for 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Suns.
McLemore was magnificent, pouring in season highs in scoring and made threes while matching season highs in rebounds, steals, and minutes. The fact that McLemore was having such an incredible night and yet coach Dave Joerger still didn't feed the hot hand illustrates McLemore's minimal fantasy value, and once Iman Shumpert (finger) returns to the lineup, McLemore could once again become an afterthought in the rotation.
