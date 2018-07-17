Kings' Ben McLemore: Traded to Sacramento
McLemore was traded to the Kings on Tuesday along with Deyonta Davis and cash in exchange for Garrett Temple, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After one season in Memphis, McLemore will return to the team that originally selected him with the 7th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. After five NBA seasons, McLemore is yet to make the impact of most lottery picks, and he now lands with a team in Sacramento that already has plenty of young backcourt talent with the likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield and Justin Jackson all under contract. As a result, minutes will likely be hard to come by once again for the 25-year-old this season.
