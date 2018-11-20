Kings' Ben McLemore: Will not play Monday

McLemore (personal) has been ruled out of Monday's game agianst the Thunder, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

McLemore will miss his second consecutive game for personal reasons. He wasn't playing much prior to the absence, so this shouldn't affect the rotation. His next opportunity to see the court would be Wednesday against the Jazz, and he should be considered questionable for that contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories