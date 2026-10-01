Simmons drew strong praise from coach Doug Christie on Thursday, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Christie has had nothing but positive things to say about Simmons so far in camp. "Nothing I read was true," said Christie. "I really enjoy being around the kid. He speaks. He enjoys basketball. He loves coaching, and he's special." Simmons is coming off a missed 2025-26 season, though he appears to be off to a strong start with his new squad. He's also been spotted getting in extra work with members of the Kings' coaching staff, per Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento.