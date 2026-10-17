Simmons amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 26 minutes in Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the Spurs.

Simmons drew the starter in the finale after scoring seven points in nine minutes off the bench in his only other appearance. The former No. 1 overall pick sat out all of 2025-26 before signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Kings in September, and he's expected to back up Darius Acuff at point guard. It seemed Simmons had all but exhausted his chances to make an impact at this level, but he'll get another chance to make a difference in Sacramento.