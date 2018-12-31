Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Across the board production in loss
Bogdanovic tallied 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Lakers.
Bogdanovic shot the ball well Sunday, making 50 percent of his shots on his way to 21 points. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his past four games while chipping in with across the board production. Despite coming off the bench, Bogdanovic remains a must-roster player who fits into a number of team builds.
