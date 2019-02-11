Bogdanovic totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over the Suns.

Bogdanovic played 27 minutes off the bench Sunday, ending the contest with 14 points and a full line. There was some speculation he would move into the starting lineup after Iman Shumpert was traded but it appears as though he will be running with the second unit, at least for the time being. He has put up some inconsistent numbers of late but should still be rostered in all formats moving forward.