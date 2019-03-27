Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Another productive night Tuesday
Bogdanovic finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 125-121 victory over the Mavericks.
Bogdanovic has a second consecutive productive effort Tuesday, ending with 14 points in 29 minutes. He had been having a terrible month prior to his last game and another strong game here is certainly a step in the right direction. It has been an indifferent season for Bogdanovic, but he has remained a fringe standard league asset throughout.
