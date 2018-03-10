Bogdanovic finished with eight points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 94-88 win over the Magic.

Bogdanovic's scoring drought finally ended with a 19-foot jumper early in the third period after he'd gone more than six quarters without finding the net. The 25-year-old didn't break out of his slump by any means, though, as he's still gone just 3-for-18 from the field -- including 2-for-11 from distance -- over the last pair of contests. A career-high 10 assists Friday did help make up for the overall scoring downturn, and Bogdanovic will look to bounce back offensively against the Nuggets on Sunday.