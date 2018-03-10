Bogdanovic finished with eight points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Friday's 94-88 win over the Magic.

Bogdanovic's scoring drought finally ended with a 19-foot jumper early in the third period after he'd gone more than six quarters without finding the net. The 25-year-old didn't break out of his slump by any means, though, as he's still gone just 3-for-18 from the field -- including 2-for-11 from distance -- over the last pair of contests. A career-high 10 assists Friday did help make up for the overall scoring downturn, and Bogdanovic will look to bounce back offensively against the Nuggets on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories