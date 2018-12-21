Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available to play Friday
Bogdanovic (foot) is available to play Friday against Memphis, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic was originally going to be a game-time decision heading into Friday's matchup but the Kings' injury report didn't mention their former first-round pick. That means Bogdanovic should be all set to go and should likely resume his starting role at shooting guard.
