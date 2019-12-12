Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available vs. Thunder
Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
This was expected. Bogdanovic has been dealing with a knee injury lately but has played in each of the past three games, posting averages of 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 27.0 minutes during that stretch.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.