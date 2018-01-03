Bogdanovic will return to a reserve role Tuesday, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bogdanovic started in Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies, and produced eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3PT), five rebounds, and five assists across 28 minutes. Still, he has yet to start back-to-back games since mid-November, as the Kings regularly shuffle their starters. The rookie actually averages 26.1 minutes in 19 games as a reserve compared to 24.7 minutes in 14 starts. Thus, he figures to see his usual workload regardless of where he starts the game.