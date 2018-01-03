Bogdanovic will return to a reserve role Tuesday, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bogdanovic started in Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies, and produced eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3PT), five rebounds, and five assists across 28 minutes. Still, he has yet to start back-to-back games since mid-November, as the Kings regularly shuffle their starters. The rookie actually averages 26.1 minutes in 19 games as a reserve compared to 24.7 minutes in 14 starts. Thus, he figures to see his usual workload regardless of where he starts the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories