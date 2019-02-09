Bogdanovic poured in 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in the Kings' 102-96 win over the Heat on Friday.

Bogdanovic's scoring total led the second unit and was second only to Buddy Hield for the Kings on the night. The 26-year-old started February off in a significant shooting slump over his first two games (6-for-22, including 1-for-11 from three-point range), but he's bounced back to post consecutive double-digit scoring tallies. Bogdanovic looked set to enter the starting five upon the recent trade of Iman Shumpert, but the acquisition of Harrison Barnes likely keeps Bogdanovic in a high-volume second-unit role for the foreseeable future.