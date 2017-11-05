Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Bounces back Saturday
Bogdanovich recorded 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 loss to the Pistons.
Bogdanovich shot 5-for-14 from the field and 1-for-6 from three over his previous two appearances, so Saturday's game was a nice bounce back for the rookie. While he hasn't produced much outside of scoring so far (2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game coming into the contest), he's seeing over 24 minutes a game and is a three-point threat, making him a fantasy option in deeper leagues.
