Bogdanovic posted 35 points (13-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 140-125 win over the Pelicans.

Bogdanovic came out firing after an abysmal 1-for-15 effort Tuesday against the Mavericks, and the result was a career-high 35 points in a blowout win over the Pelicans. Bogdanovic can be streaky, but those that consistently roster him in DFS will occasionally be rewarded with value-busting performances like this.