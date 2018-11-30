Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Career-high scoring total off bench
Bogdanovic supplied 26 points (8-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in the Kings' 133-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Bogdanovic exploded for a career-best scoring total off the bench, and he outpaced starting two-guard Iman Shumpert by 13 full minutes. The second-year wing has now seen at least 30 minutes in three of his past four contests overall, so his current second-unit slotting isn't a concern for his fantasy production. Bogdanovic has returned from preseason knee surgery in excellent form, as he's now averaging 15.1 points across 25.9 minutes over his first 10 games of the campaign.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Team-high scoring total in start•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Draws start Sunday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Spearheads second unit in win•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Continues contributing off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Not on injury report•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Plays 23 minutes Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.