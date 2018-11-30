Bogdanovic supplied 26 points (8-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in the Kings' 133-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Bogdanovic exploded for a career-best scoring total off the bench, and he outpaced starting two-guard Iman Shumpert by 13 full minutes. The second-year wing has now seen at least 30 minutes in three of his past four contests overall, so his current second-unit slotting isn't a concern for his fantasy production. Bogdanovic has returned from preseason knee surgery in excellent form, as he's now averaging 15.1 points across 25.9 minutes over his first 10 games of the campaign.