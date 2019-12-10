Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Cleared to play
Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Monday's game against Houston.
Bogdanovic will be available for Monday's clash despite dealing with minor knee soreness. He's putting up 13 points and tacking on 3.7 assists over his last seven contests, all off the bench.
