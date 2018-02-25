Bogdanovic turned in 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Lakers.

The sharpshooting Serbian bounced back from a forgettable 19-minute performance against the Thunder on Thursday, a game in which he took just four shot attempts and scored a scant four points. Bogdanovic has become much more of a consistent scoring force for a young Kings squad as the season has unfolded, as he's scored in double digits in seven of the last nine contests. He's been prolific from distance during that stretch, draining multiple threes on six occasions in February on his way to a 42.9 percent (21-for-49) success rate from behind the arc.