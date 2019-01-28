Bogdanovic recorded 19 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three steals, two assists and one rebound across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Clippers.

Bogdanovic stunk it up from three-point range, hitting just one of his seven attempts, but still found a way to contribute a 19-point outing off the bench. His ability to get to the charity stripe nine times in the game allowed for easy points, and he has now eclipsed 15 points in six of his last eight games.