Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Collects 19 points Sunday
Bogdanovic recorded 19 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three steals, two assists and one rebound across 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Clippers.
Bogdanovic stunk it up from three-point range, hitting just one of his seven attempts, but still found a way to contribute a 19-point outing off the bench. His ability to get to the charity stripe nine times in the game allowed for easy points, and he has now eclipsed 15 points in six of his last eight games.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drops 16 points Tuesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting Tuesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Heads scoring effort from bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Team-high 22 points Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Delivers full line in start•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....