Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Continues contributing off bench
Bogdanovic generated 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in the Kings' 117-113 win over the Thunder on Monday.
Bogdanovic came off the bench for the sixth time in as many games this season, although his minutes totals continue to remain at 20 or higher. The 26-year-old sharpshooter has encouragingly played in five straight contests without any time off, a sign that he's likely ready to roll back into the starting five at any point moving forward. Bogdanovic's shot seems to already be in mid-season form as well, as he's posted four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts while posting success rates of between 46.2 and 54.5 percent in those contests.
