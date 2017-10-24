Bogdanovic (ankle) totaled 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Monday's 117-115 loss to the Suns.

On a night when the Kings bench scored a combined 78 points, Bogdanovic did his part in what was his first appearance of the season. The 25-year-old appears recovered from the ankle injury that had sidelined him until Monday and he certainly wasn't shy about attacking the basket when on the court. While he faces competition for minutes off the bench, Bogdanovic's ability to contribute in multiple categories -- including three-point shooting -- should keep him viable in deeper formats for the time being, with the possibility of a boost in value if he can develop a consistent role.