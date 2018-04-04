Bogdanovic totaled 22 points (8-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 loss to the Suns.

Bogdanovic's scoring total led the Kings on the night and represented both his fifth straight double-digit point tally and his best figure in that category since March 4. He also drained multiple threes for the fourth consecutive game, even as his shooting percentage fell to its lowest point over the last five contests. A particularly notable aspect of his Tuesday line was his career-high number of shot attempts, which helped make up for his less-than-stellar accuracy.