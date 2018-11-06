Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Could play Wednesday
Bogdanovic (knee) could make his season debut Wednesday against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic participated in practice Tuesday for the second straight day, and the team will wait until Wednesday morning to officially update his status. The second-year guard has been out for roughly two months, so even if he does play Wednesday, he'll likely face some initial limitations.
