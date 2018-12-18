Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a sore right foot.

It's unclear if Bogdanovic's status is in any real jeopardy, but we should find out more at shootaround Wednesday morning. Iman Shumpert (hip) is also questionable, so if one or both players ultimately sit out, that could free up some additional minutes for Justin Jackson or Troy Williams.

