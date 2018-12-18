Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Dealing with sore foot
Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a sore right foot.
It's unclear if Bogdanovic's status is in any real jeopardy, but we should find out more at shootaround Wednesday morning. Iman Shumpert (hip) is also questionable, so if one or both players ultimately sit out, that could free up some additional minutes for Justin Jackson or Troy Williams.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Paces bench in scoring•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 16 points in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Hands out six assists in 33 minutes•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting Saturday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Solid effort in easy victory•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...