Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Declared active
Bogdanovic (ankle) will play Monday against the Rockets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bogdanovic is set to return after a brief two-game absence due to a right ankle injury. He's averaging 15.8 points and 2.4 rebounds over his last five contests.
