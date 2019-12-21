Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Deemed questionable
Bogdanovic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Grizzlies.
Bogdanovic's at risk of missing a second-straight game due to right ankle soreness. He originally picked up the injury at some point during or after Tuesday's loss to Charlotte, though an exact timeline is a bit unclear. With Trevor Ariza's (personal) status also up in the air, another absence for Bogdanovic could coincide with extended minutes for Justin James, who scored 14 points in 23 minutes of run in Friday's game against Indiana.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Ruled out vs. Indiana•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable for Friday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drops game-high 25 points•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Available vs. Thunder•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable Wednesday•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...