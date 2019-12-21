Bogdanovic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt with the Grizzlies.

Bogdanovic's at risk of missing a second-straight game due to right ankle soreness. He originally picked up the injury at some point during or after Tuesday's loss to Charlotte, though an exact timeline is a bit unclear. With Trevor Ariza's (personal) status also up in the air, another absence for Bogdanovic could coincide with extended minutes for Justin James, who scored 14 points in 23 minutes of run in Friday's game against Indiana.