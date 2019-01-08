Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Delivers full line in start
Bogdanovic tallied 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes Monday in the Kings' 111-95 win over the Magic.
Making his second consecutive start with Iman Shumpert (finger) unavailable, Bogdanovic led the team in minutes and may have received even more run had the Kings not held a 28-point lead entering the final quarter. With season averages of 15.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 boards and 2.2 three-pointers per game, Bogdanovic has already been a must-roster player even in a bench role, but he'll hold even more utility while Shumpert is out of the picture. With Shumpert already ruled out for the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday in Phoenix, another elevated minutes count likely awaits Bogdanovic on the top unit.
