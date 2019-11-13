Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Dominates in Tuesday's win
Bogdanovic finished with 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, four steals, and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 victory over Portland.
Bogdanovic came to play Tuesday, recording his first double-double of the season. He popped off for 25 points including three triples in what was easily his best game of the season. With De'Aaron Fox (ankle) set to miss multiple weeks, it appears as though Bogdanovic could be the primary beneficiary. He has often been viewed as a player with tremendous upside but never the opportunity to flaunt his wares. He will likely remain coming off the bench but should close the game more often than not. Chances are he is not available if you are in a competitive league but if for some reason he is floating around, make sure you grab him.
