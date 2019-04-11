Bogdanovic supplied 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 27 minutes in the Kings' 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Bogdanovic finished the campaign with his 10th straight double-digit scoring effort, although his shot went cold for most of the contest. The 26-year-old had started April off hot with three shooting efforts of 50.0 percent or better, and he wrapped up the season with new career highs in points (14.1), assists (3.8), rebounds (3.5) and steals (1.0). Bogdanovic should have a chance to compete with Harrison Barnes for the starting small forward job next fall.