Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Doubtful Sunday
Bogdanovic (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Wizards.
It's likely that Bogdanovic will miss a second straight game as he continues to recover from left hamstring soreness. Cory Joseph, Yogi Ferrell and Justin James are all candidates to see extra backcourt usage in Bogdanovic's stead, assuming he's out.
