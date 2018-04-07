Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drains game-winning bucket in Friday's victory
Bogdanovic posted eight points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.
Bogdanovic's 16-footer with one second remaining gave the Kings the narrow victory and represented only his fourth basket of the night overall. A 36.4 percent success rate from the floor -- a number partly consisting of an 0-for-5 tally from three-point range -- helped limit the 25-year-old to his first single-digit scoring total since March 25. However, given his starting role and typically stronger contributions from three-point range, he remains a viable DFS option over the last two games of the season.
