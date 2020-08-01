Bogdanovic scored 24 points (8-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 129-120 loss to the Spurs.

The 27-year-old had a strong performance from long range, leading both teams in made three-pointers, but it wasn't enough to keep the Kings in the game. Bogdanovic has drained multiple treys in eight of his last 10 games dating back to before the season was paused, and he should continue to fire away as Sacramento tries to stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff chase.