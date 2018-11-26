Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Draws start Sunday
Bogdanovic will start Sunday's matchup against Utah, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
With Iman Shumpert (rest) ruled out, Bogdanovic gets the nod at small forward and Buddy Hield bumps over to shooting guard. The 26-year-old has posted double-digit scoring performances over each of his last six contests, and he'll look to continue his scoring success Sunday.
