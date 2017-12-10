Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

George Hill won't suit up Sunday as he attends to some personal matters, so coach Dave Joerger has opted to insert Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple into the starting five. Bogdanovic hasn't scored in double figures in his past three contests, making him a relatively low-upside fantasy option despite his potential for extended minutes.