Bogdanovic recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 120-105 loss to the Raptors.

With three usual starters absent, Bogdanovic saw plenty of minutes and shots during Tuesday's contest, turning it into a respectable stat line even with a subpar shooting percentage. Over the last two games, Bogdanovic has averaged 19 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and 2.5 steals, amazing numbers that could be somewhat maintained if Bogdanovic continues got pass effectively.