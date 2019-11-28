Bogdanovic (hamstring) totaled 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four steals, three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes Wednesday's loss to the 76ers.

Despite entering the game with a hamstring issue, Bogdanovic impressed, teaming up with Dwayne Dedmon to carve up Philadelphia's second unit. Though the Kings lost, Bogdanovic finished with a plus-15 net rating which was second on the team behind Dedmon. The Serbian guard's scored in double-figures in each of his past nine games and appears to be fully back in rhythm after an awful start to the season.