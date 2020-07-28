Bogdanovic scored a team-high 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Monday's scrimmage against the Clippers.

The third-year guard was having a solid season prior to the shutdown, averaging a career-high 2.6 three-pointers per game as the backcourt complement to De'Aaron Fox. Bogdanovic looks ready to pick back up where he left off.