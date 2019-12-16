Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Drops game-high 25 points
Bogdanovic ended with 25 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 victory over Golden State.
Bogdanovic had the hot-hand Sunday, leading the Kings to a comfortable win. After trending up in a hurry, Bogdanovic was slowed by injury and illness. He has looked better over the past couple of games and perhaps this is the game that gets him going once again. We do need to account for the fact he was playing the Warriors and so the numbers aren't always an accurate reflection of a players' trajectory.
