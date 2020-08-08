Bogdanovic scored a game-high 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 1191-06 loss to the Nets.

The 27-year-old followed up his career-best scoring effort Thursday with another strong performance, although this time it was in a losing cause. The Kings aren't yet officially eliminated from the postseason, but they'd need a miraculous finish in the bubble to leap up to the No. 8 seed in the west -- if they're going to pull it off, Bogdanovic will need to stay locked in.