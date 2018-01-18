Bogdanovic supplied 25 points (9-11 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to the Jazz.

Bogdanovic turned in career highs in scoring, made field goals, threes, minutes, and turnovers while matching his career high in rebounding. Bogdanovic has reached double figures in scoring in eight straight tilts to begin January, and he is mustering up averages of 16.3 points (54.8 FG, 58.6 3Pt, 91.3 FT), 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 threes, and 0.8 steals in 30.9 minutes this month. Expect the talented rookie shooting guard to continue receiving ample opportunities to contribute as the season goes on.