Bogdanovic will start Thursday against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bogdanovic will draw the nod at small forward, pushing Harrison Barnes to power forward and bumping Nemanja Bjelica to the bench. Bogdanovic produced at a high rate in his last four contests before the All-Star break, posting averages of 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals.