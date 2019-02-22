Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Enters staring five
Bogdanovic will start Thursday against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bogdanovic will draw the nod at small forward, pushing Harrison Barnes to power forward and bumping Nemanja Bjelica to the bench. Bogdanovic produced at a high rate in his last four contests before the All-Star break, posting averages of 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals.
More News
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Across the board production Sunday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Bench-high scoring total in win•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Moves back to bench•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Solid line despite poor result•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Starting Wednesday•
-
Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Posts 16 points in win•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...