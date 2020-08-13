Bogdanovic recorded 27 points (11-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 136-122 seeding game finale win over the Lakers.

Bogdanovic had one of his best performances of the season in the finale, going up against a skeleton Lakers crew. It was just his second game of the campaign with at least 20 points and nine assists.