Bogdanovic poured in 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the Kings' 128-115 preseason win over the Jazz on Monday.

The 27-year-old wing is set to begin the season as a backup to Buddy Hield at two-guard a role he was productive in for most of last season. Bogdanovic finished with averages of 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 70 games and averaged a solid 27.8 minutes per contest. The 27-year-old will look to improve his efficiency in the coming season, however, as he shot a career-low 41.8 percent last season.