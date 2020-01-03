Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Exits with injury
Bogdanovic left Thursday's game against the Grizzlies due to an undisclosed injury, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bogdanovic went to the locker room during Thursday's matchup and was unable to return, though the extent of the injury is unknown at this time. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
