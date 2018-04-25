Bogdanovic (knee) underwent surgery and has been assigned an expected recovery timetable of 8-to-10 weeks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

It was revealed in a post-season MRI that Bogdanovic had suffered a slight meniscus tear in his left knee, which is what prompted the surgery. Considering he's expected to be recovered by late June or early July, he'll be ready to contribute by the time training camp rolls around. It's also possible he plays during Summer League, though he arguably had a good enough rookie campaign to skip it, as he averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.2 percent from deep.