Play

Bogdanovic (ankle) didn't practice Friday, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Bogdanovic left Thursday night's game due to an ankle injury, but the details of the issue have been scarce to this point. Coach Luke Walton noted that he's hopeful Bogdanovic will be ready to go Saturday, though he'll need to be re-evaluated closer to tip.

More News
Our Latest Stories