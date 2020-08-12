Bogdanovic notched 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Bogdanovic posted a three-point effort against the Mavericks on Aug. 4 but, leaving that game aside, the veteran sharpshooter has been one of Sacramento's most reliable scoring threats. He is averaging 18.6 points per game in seven bubble games.