Bogdanovic tallied 19 points (8-28 FG, 3-16 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Thursday's 105-104 loss to Minnesota.

Bogdanovic played a whopping 43 minutes in the loss, thanks in large part to the fact De'Aaron Fox (back) left after just two minutes. Bogdanovic managed to do a bit of everything; however, he shot a measly 8-of-28 from the field. He also missed both of his free-throw attempts to round out what was a terrible night for the Kings. If Fox is forced to miss time, Bogdanovic would be the obvious pickup in standard leagues if he isn't already rostered.