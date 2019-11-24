Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Game-time call Sunday
Bogdanovic (hamstring) will be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Bogdanovic is officially listed as questionable, but as tip-off approaches, it looks as though the Kings will wait to make a final call on his status. The Serbian guard did not play in Friday's blowout loss to the Nets, but prior to that he scored 31 points in 36 minutes Tuesday versus Phoenix.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...