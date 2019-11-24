Bogdanovic (hamstring) will be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Bogdanovic is officially listed as questionable, but as tip-off approaches, it looks as though the Kings will wait to make a final call on his status. The Serbian guard did not play in Friday's blowout loss to the Nets, but prior to that he scored 31 points in 36 minutes Tuesday versus Phoenix.